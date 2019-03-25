2 injured in single-vehicle crash in Butler County, MO

BUTLER COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Two people were injured following a single-vehicle in Butler County, Missouri on Sunday, March 24.
According to MSHP, Jerry Hosentfeld, 46, of Fisk, Mo. was driving north on Highway 51 when the vehicle left the roadway, hitting a ditch and overturning.
Hosentfeld received moderate injuries in the crash and his passenger Heather Stanart received serious injuries.
Both were taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center for treatment. Preliminary suggests Hosentfeld was wearing a seat belt, while Stanart was not.
