1 injured after 2-vehicle crash in Mayfield, KY

MAYFIELD, KY (KFVS) - One person is injured following a two-vehicle crash in Mayfield, Kentucky on Friday, March 22.
According to Mayfield Police, officers reported to crash at the intersection of West Water and South 9th Streets.
During their investigation, it determined that at 8:39 a.m. Jenny Westbrook, 72, of Mayfield, Ky. stopped on 9th Street at the intersection. She thought it was clear and continued. Westbrook was hit by a vehicle driven by Kip Powell, 53, of Mayfield, Ky.
Westbrook was taken to Jackson Purchase Medical Center for treatment of injuries.
Officers Responded to a reported injury accident involving two vehicles at the intersection of West Water and South 9th Streets. It was found through investigation that Powell, who was driving westbound on Water, was approaching the stop sign at South 9th. Westbrook was traveling northbound on 9th and stated that she had stopped at the stop sign first, thought it was clear, and continued through the intersection. Westbrook was hit in the intersection by Powell.
Westbrook was transported by Mayfield Fire Department EMS to Jackson Purchase Medical Center with a complaint of injury.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.