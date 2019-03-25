Heavy Rains and flood waters are a prime spot for mosquitoes

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Recent heavy rains and flooding means a lot of standing water and that can become a prime spot for pests.
Environmental Specialist John Wofford said, there’s not a real threat now, but when the weather gets warmer all that water will really bring out the mosquitoes.
Wofford said, if you’re dealing with flooding or standing water you’re at a higher risk for large populations of mosquitoes. There are things you can do now to protect yourself and your family.
“Any empty container and tires will collect water you want to try to dump those water out if possible, tires if you can take those in doors so they won’t collect rain water that’s another way to prevent mosquitoes from breeding,” said Wollford.
If standing water is still an issue he recommends buying mosquito tablets or briquettes. It will kill the larvae when you drop them into standing water. This can be purchased at most local home supply stores.
