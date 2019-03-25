Gov. Pritzker, ISP urge drivers to ‘move over’

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - After several crashes involving Illinois State Police troopers, Governor JB Pritzker and ISP are urging drivers to “move over” and use caution.
So far in 2019, 14 ISP troopers have been hit by vehicles when they were pulled over to respond to highway incidents with their emergency lights activated. That number includes the death of Trooper Christopher Lambert.
Also known as “Scott’s Law,” the Move Over Law was enacted in 2002 in memory of Lieutenant Scott Gillen of the Chicago Fire Department. He was struck and killed on December 23, 2000 by an intoxicated driver on the Dan Ryan Expressway while assisting at a crash scene.
The law requires drivers to approach with caution and yield to emergency vehicles, including highway maintenance vehicles displaying oscillating, rotating or flashing lights. Drivers must change lanes if they can do so safely or reduce speed and proceed with caution if unable to change lanes.
This includes police, fire, emergency medical system, construction and towing vehicles.
As of January 1, 2017, the law was also updated to include the general public when they are roadside with their emergency four-way flashers activated.
Those who violate the law are mandated to appear in court. Additionally, they can be fined of no less than $100 ore more than $10,000 and have their driver’s license suspended for up to two years if the violation involves injury to another.
