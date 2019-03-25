First Alert: Cloudy, windy start to the week

(KFVS) - Light scattered showers and fog will hang around this morning.
Lisa Michaels says to expect clouds throughout most of the day with gusty winds in the afternoon.
Highs will be in the low to mid 50s.
The clouds will move out tonight, which will drop temps to low 30s upper 20s by tomorrow morning.
Sunshine is coming through tomorrow with slightly below average temps.
But, those temperatures are warming back up again into the 60s by the end of the week.
The weather team is tracking more rain and storms Thursday heading into the weekend.
