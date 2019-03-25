Dad plays guitar with baby on top to lull her to sleep

CARTHAGE, MO (KOAM/CBS) - It started as a normal day for the Comers in rural Jasper County when baby Carrigan, just two weeks old, needed to fall asleep.
“I was sitting in here picking the guitar...and she asked me if I’d put her to sleep and I didn’t really want to stop playing guitar, so I just eased her up on the guitar and started playing and she just went to sleep,” father Cody Comer said.
“He just sings to her and he will sing her to sleep and it was just a precious video that really they had just taken and shared for family and friends to see,” grandmother Mindy Comer said.
Cody Comer is an aspiring musician and has a Facebook page for his music. They decided to post the video there and soon, the video was viewed more than 60 million times and Cody and Carrigan became internet celebrities.
“I just posted it on there because I thought it was kinda cool...I didn’t think it would go viral like it did,” Cody Comer said.
“It’s just crazy how much people love babies, and how fast it happened, all of it,” Chandra Comer, Carrigan’s mom, said. “I think that’s just the crazy part of us is how viral it went and how quickly it all happened.”
Mindy Comer, Cody’s mom and of course, Carrigan’s grandma, said Cody would sing to baby Carrigan when she was still in the womb.
“So, she was in the womb hearing him sing her to sleep, so, on day one, he started singing to her and she would fall right to sleep," Mindy said.
Despite the overnight stardom, the family said they haven’t lost sight of the most important part of the whole thing.
“Every time I look at her, I can’t get over how much God has blesses us...,” Cody said.
The Comers say they’re looking forward to sharing the video and the story with baby Carrigan when she gets older.
