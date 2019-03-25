Crews battle fire at crude oil tanks; lightning likely to blame

HAMILTON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - Multiple crews battled a fire which engulfed at least two crude oil tanks in Hamilton County, Illinois.
McLeansboro Fire Department firefighters were called out to a crude oil holding location about six miles West of Dale, Ill., around 9:51 p.m. Sunday, March 24.
When crews arrived to the scene they could see at least two fiberglass tanks engulfed in flames.
Crews used special foam to put out the fire.
No one was injured.
McLeansboro Fire Assistant Fire Chief Jim Morris says six of the 12 crude oil tanks, owned by Bi Petro, Inc., are considered a total loss.
Assistant Fire Chief Morris believes that a lightning strike hit one of the tanks and which sparked the fire. Severe weather was rolling through the area when crews were called to the scene.
Fire crews cleared the scene around 2 a.m.
Crews from the Norris City and Eldorado Fire Departments assisted with putting out the fire.
