Bill would ban minors from buying prepaid phones

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) - A new bill hopes to keep children and teens safe by keeping them from buying prepaid phones.
According to the Arkansas State Legislature’s website, House Bill 1839 would create an act to ban minors from being able to purchase the devices.
The Prepaid Mobile Device Protection Act would require stores to verify the person's age by a driver's license or other personal identification card issued by the federal or state government.
However, an adult buying a prepaid phone for a minor would also be penalized under the act.
Those proposed penalties would be a fine of at least $100.
The House Insurance and Commerce Committee is expected to discuss Representative Lee Johnson’s bill on Monday.
