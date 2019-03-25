April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, IL offenders will be ticketed

HERRIN, IL (KFVS) - aw enforcement across the state Illinois will be partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation to remind drivers to put down their cell phones while behind the wheel.
According to Herrin police, drivers will see increased patrols throughout April.
Drivers will be ticketed who text or use their cell phones while driving.
Distracted driving is one of the leading causes of vehicle crashes in the recent decade.
According to statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Association, 3,166 people died in crashes involving distracted driving in 2017. That is a nine percent decrease from the year before.
Police offer these safety tips:
- Pull over to a safe location if you need to make a call or text or expect one
- Make a passenger as your designated texter
- Don't engage in social media activity while driving
- Put your cell phone in the truck, glove box or back seat until you arrive
