Sen. Josh Hawley and NRA leadership attend 50th Lincoln Day Celebration in Cape GIrardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The 50th Lincoln Day Celebration Dinner was held at the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, March 23.
Lincoln Day Celebration is a chance for local, state and federal politicians and lawmakers to meet their constituents to discuss matters of concern to them.
U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (MO-R) and National Rifle Association (NRA) President Lt. Colonel Oliver North.
One attendee, Mike Nuyt, with the Friends of NRA says he’s honored to be able to meet Lt. Colonel North. Colonel North talked about freedom and protecting second amendment rights during his keynote speech.
“In my book he’s a hero," said Nuyt. "He took a lot of slack years ago and I’m here to support him because I really believe in what he does.”
Lisa Reitzel was also exited to meet the NRA president.
“It’s so amazing to have such a speaker of his magnitude here with us this evening," said Reitzel. "He’s done so much for our country and we are so honored and pleased to have him here.”
Sen. Hawley voiced his opinion about the recently delivered Mueller Report into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
“I think this report is long overdue," saiid Hawley. "I mean thank goodness it’s finally done with. It should have been done with a long time ago. So I’m glad he’s wrapped up the investigation. He’s had gobs of time, he’s spent gobs of money. Now, what we’re hearing is there’s no indictments to come out of this. Surprise, Surprise, it doesn’t look like there’s anything there. But let’s have the facts. I look forward to seeing them.”
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.