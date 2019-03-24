Rep. Jason Smith meets with Levee representatives to discuss pump conditions

“We hit 56.51 feet of a crest the first week in March and it’s just the beginning of the spring rise, of course we’re still waiting for water to come down from up in Northern Missouri, St. Joe area, and then of course South Dakota still has their snow melt and Iowa and Minnesota so it’s going to be a long haul,” said Smith. "We’re making sure that the levees are working right, and they are and we’re looking at the pump station to see how we can help out.