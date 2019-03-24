Murray State falls to Florida State 90-62 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament

Murray State falls to Florida State 90-62 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament
Murray gets the win over Jacksonville St. (Source: Murray State)
By Kyle Hinton | March 23, 2019 at 7:15 PM CDT - Updated March 23 at 7:15 PM

HARTFORD, CT (KFVS) - The Murray State Racers continue their NCAA run against the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday, March 23.

Racers Ja Morant led the Racers with 28 points, going 5 for 6 from behind the three-point line and 7 for 9 from the line.

Murray’s Shaq Buchanan had 12 points, going 3 for 4 from the line.

Florida forward Mfiondu Kabengele had 22 points, going 10 for 12 from the field.

Terance Mann had 18 points, 7 for 11 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line.

The Racers fought hard early, but Florida State took a lead and continued to a 90-62 win.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.