Murray State falls to Florida State 90-62 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament

HARTFORD, CT (KFVS) - The Murray State Racers continue their NCAA run against the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday, March 23.
Racers Ja Morant led the Racers with 28 points, going 5 for 6 from behind the three-point line and 7 for 9 from the line.
Murray’s Shaq Buchanan had 12 points, going 3 for 4 from the line.
Florida forward Mfiondu Kabengele had 22 points, going 10 for 12 from the field.
Terance Mann had 18 points, 7 for 11 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line.
The Racers fought hard early, but Florida State took a lead and continued to a 90-62 win.
