Man arrested in fierce NYC subway attack captured on video

NEW YORK (AP/WABC/CNN) - A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of carrying out a vicious attack on a homeless woman that was caught on video.
Marc Gomez faces charges of assault and harassment and was awaiting arraignment Saturday evening. Authorities could not say whether he had an attorney to speak for him.
Officers with the New York Police Department say the 78-year-old woman was riding a train in the Bronx around 3 a.m. March 10 when Gomez allegedly kicked and punched her repeatedly in the face and body.
The woman left the train at the next stop and was met by medical workers who treated her for cuts to the face, bleeding and swelling. She is expected to be OK.
Police say Gomez is not a stranger to the law, and after the NYPD’s 49th Precinct put a picture of him on their Facebook page, someone noticed and called.
A witness recorded the attack on a video that had received more than 12 million views online as of late Saturday.
Officials say it’s troubling that several people took video of the incident but no one tried to help the victim.
