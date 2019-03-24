First Alert Sunday Update

Quick update this afternoon to emphasize the increasing threat of strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. SPC has upgraded much of our region to a level 3/enhanced severe threat. The greatest risk will be from large hail, but damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes will also be possible. With some sunshine breaking through the clouds…..air temps have risen well into the 60s in most of the area by mid-afternoon…with dew points rising into the 50s. This should be enough to touch off some severe thunderstorms from mid-afternoon west thru late evening in the east. Watches and a few warnings are likely.