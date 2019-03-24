First Alert Sunday Update

Quick update this afternoon to emphasize the increasing threat of strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. SPC has upgraded much of our region to a level 3/enhanced severe threat. The greatest risk will be from large hail, but damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes will also be possible. With some sunshine breaking through the clouds…..air temps have risen well into the 60s in most of the area by mid-afternoon…with dew points rising into the 50s. This should be enough to touch off some severe thunderstorms from mid-afternoon west thru late evening in the east. Watches and a few warnings are likely.
Otherwise the next couple of days will be cooler once again…especially Monday as we keep lingering clouds, chilly winds, and even a few rain showers here and there. By Tuesday afternoon increasing sunshine will bring a warming trend…and by Wednesday and Thursday we’ll be warming back into the 60’s again (though with chilly mornings.) Out next problem period still looks to be late this week into the upcoming weekend…as a frontal boundary moves back and forth over the region. This could bring periods of rain and thunderstorms…at a time when rivers are very high…so this will have to be watched closely.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.