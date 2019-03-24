First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Active 24 hours ahead as a weather system moves in from the west….and moves through the region this evening. Patchy rain is likely early….followed by a chance of a few strong storms late afternoon into early tonight. SPC has our western counties in a slight risk of severe. The greatest threat looks to be marginally severe hail (1” or so) but some damaging wind gusts and even isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Currently forecasting afternoon highs in the 60s but if we were to get more sunshine and temps would get a bit higher would be a bit more concerning. However….rainfall amounts have been creeping up to about an inch over the next 24 hours.