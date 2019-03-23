KY 18-year-old held in TN, charged with taking TV, Xbox

MAYFIELD, KY (KFVS) - An 18-year-old from Cunningham, Ky. is in custody in connection to a burglary in Graves County, Ky.
It happened on Alben Barkley Road near Melber.
Clayton Williams, Jr. was arrested in Union City, Tennessee and held in Obion County. After extradition, he will be charged with burglary and criminal mischief.
According to Sheriff Jon Hayden, during the burglary a 55″ TV and a Xbox game console and games were taken.
With the assistance of the Obion County Sheriff’s Office, on March 21 the console and games were recovered but the TV was bought.
If the person who bought the TV will come forward, they can contact the Graves Co. Sheriff Office at 270-247-4501.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.