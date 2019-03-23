Woman and wanted man arrested in Miner, MO

MINER, MO (KFVS) - Two people were arrested in Miner, MO on Friday, March 22.
According to Miner Police, officers received a call at 6:41 a.m. that two people were looking in vehicles between the Super 8 Motel and McDonalds.
Officer found Toni Duckworth, 27, of Mabank, Texas and Ricci Owens, 22 of Texas and has ties to Oklahoma. Owens ran away and was arrested a short time later a few blocks away.
After a quick background serarch, it was revealed that Owens had a criminal arrest warrant ($5,000 cash only bond) out of Rogers County, Oklahoma for False Impersonation of Another to Create Liability, Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Use of Drug Paraphernalia.
Duckworth gave consent for officers to search a vehicle leased in her name and they found 2 grams of Methamphetamine and Drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.
Owens admitted to swallowing about 7 grams of Methamphetamine during the foot pursuit. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Owens was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (Felony), Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting Arrest (Felony), Criminal arrest warrant from Oklahoma. Owen’s bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety through Scott County.
Duckworth was arrested and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance, Drug Paraphernalia. Duckworth’s bond was set at $15,000 cash or surety through Scott County.
Scott County Sheriff’s Department and Missouri Highway Patrol assisted in this arrest.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.