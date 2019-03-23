JCPenney, Southeast team up for Suit Up event

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - JCPenney and Southeast Missouri State University Career Service Center have partnered for a college Suit Up event.
The private event aims to help students dress for success to jump start their careers.
It will be held at West Park Mall on Sunday, March 24 from 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Faculty, alumni and store members will be on hand to offer advice. Headshots will also be available for purchase.
The store will offer a discount to students with a valid ID, according to JCPenney headquarters.
Junior Marlee Russell works at career services and says she is on a tight budget and can't afford to buy new business clothes
Russell went to the suit up event last semester and plans to go again so she can continue building her closet for an internship this summer.
“It felt great knowing that I got multiple pieces of professional clothing for fraction of the cost and I’ve used those,” Russell said. “I’ve use it for an interview with this position and for events that we’ve done. And it makes you feel really great knowing that you are getting quality clothing but you’re not having to worry about okay can I pay my other bills as well if I buy these? You can do both with this type of discount.”
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.