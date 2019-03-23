First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

A weather system over the high plains today will spread clouds and eventually showers across our region this weekend….starting with increasing and thickening clouds today, and then showers and a few thundershowers tonight and Sunday. Overall a bit cooler today with afternoon highs near 60…but south winds and clouds will keep it a bit less chilly tonight with lows in the 40s to around 50. A few showers could show up over the hills of SE MO by this evening….but better chances overnight as the system approaches from the west. There look to be two periods of rain possible Sunday: scattered showers in the morning…then a break about mid-day…then a chance of showers and thundershowers in the afternoon and evening as the cold front approaches. Severe weather does not appear to be a threat at this time.