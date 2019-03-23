First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

After a dry start to our day, thickening clouds and showers started moving in from the west during the late afternoon and evening hours. Showers are expected to gradually spread across the region overnight and into Sunday morning. A few thundershowers look possible but mainly just showers. On Sunday, however, as we get into the warm sector of this system with southerly winds and higher humidity levels, the threat of stronger thunderstorms will be increasing….especially during the afternoon and evening hours. SPC now has roughly the western half of the Heartland with a risk of severe…..with the greatest risk over the Ozark foothill counties. Hail and damaging winds are the greatest threat, but of course an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.
Showers and thunderstorms look to last into the first half of Sunday night before cooler air clears things out after midnight. With northwest flow, Monday and Tuesday will be cooler and dry again…before a warming trend kicks in by mid-week. After tomorrow, our next chance of rain looks to be about next Friday….but there may be more rain chances next weekend and into the following week as we get into a wetter pattern. Will have to watch closely as area rivers (especially the Mississippi) will be very high during this period.
