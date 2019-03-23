First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

After a dry start to our day, thickening clouds and showers started moving in from the west during the late afternoon and evening hours. Showers are expected to gradually spread across the region overnight and into Sunday morning. A few thundershowers look possible but mainly just showers. On Sunday, however, as we get into the warm sector of this system with southerly winds and higher humidity levels, the threat of stronger thunderstorms will be increasing….especially during the afternoon and evening hours. SPC now has roughly the western half of the Heartland with a risk of severe…..with the greatest risk over the Ozark foothill counties. Hail and damaging winds are the greatest threat, but of course an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.