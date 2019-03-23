2 arrested on drug charges in Graves County, KY

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Two people have been arrested in Symsonia, Kentucky on Saturday, March 23.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at an reported abandoned camper on Bell Road and made contact with Marshall Dowdy, 28, of Hickory, Ky. and Meagan Hatton, 34, of Boaz, Ky.
Deputies suspected both to be under the influences of illegal drugs. After a search, deputies found a baggie containing Methamphetamine on Dowdy’s person. Hatton also had a bench warrant out of McCracken County, Ky.
Marijuana and drug paraphernalia was found in Hatton’s purse.
Both Dowdy and Hatton were taken to the Graves County Jail and charges include:
Marshall Dowdy: Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Deg, 2nd Off, Methamphetamine Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess
Meagan Hatton: McCracken County Failure to Appear warrant Possession of Marijuana Drug Paraphernaila- Buy/Possess
