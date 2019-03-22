What you need to know March 22

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, March 22.
A clear and chilly morning with temperatures in the upper 20s and 30s.
Lisa Michaels says light fog is possible in our southern counties while our northern counties could see some light frost.
Temperatures will warm up quickly with lots of sunshine today helping us out! We will reach the low 60s which is slightly above average for this time of year.
The dry conditions will continue into Saturday, but clouds increasing Saturday night into Sunday, which is looking to be the wetter day of the weekend.
Scattered showers will move in on Sunday and continue through Monday where there is a chance for thunderstorms during the morning.
Temperatures look to be staying in the 50s and 60s into next week.
- A new investment opportunity is now open in downtown Cape Girardeau.
- Coach Matt Mcmahon’s Murray State Racers are advancing after getting a huge win their opening NCAA Tournament.
- New Madrid County is one of several communities along the Mississippi and Missouri rivers dealing with rising waters.
- A group of Cape Girardeau civic leaders have come together in support of the Proposition Y School Bond issue.
A UK family is looking for a part-time nanny to care for their twin 5-year-old girls as a different Disney princess every month.
A community in Florida is swamped by tiny poisonous toads that seem to have come out of nowhere.
