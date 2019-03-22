Video shows performers fall during high-wire stunt

SARASOTA, FL (CNN) - Guinness world record holder Nik Wallenda and his troupe are known for their high-wire acts without a safety net.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has just released video of Wallenda performers falling after a high-wire accident in 2017.
Eight performers were practicing a human pyramid act on a high wire in February 2017 when one person lost their balance.
Five of them fell more than 20 feet to the ground while three, including Wallenda, were able to hang on.
The performers who fell had numerous broken bones, but they were all expected to make a full recovery.
Doctors said they are lucky to be alive considering how far they fell.
