20th AIDS walk to be held in Cabondale

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - The Southern Illinois AIDS Coalition will be holding their 20th Annual Southern IL AIDS Walk on Saturday, March 23.
The event starts with a health fair and registration at 10 a.m. at the SIUC Newman Center in Carbondale, Ill.
Also, beginning at 10 a.m. there will be a free breakfast served.
Father Joseph Brown will be the featured speaker.
The walk begins at 11 a.m.
The theme of the walk is to start a new “End the Stigma” social media campaign to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS in Southern Illinois.
All proceeds donated at the walk will benefit the Southern IL AIDS Coalition.
The organization says the money raised will go towards the purchase of grocery store gift cards for low-income households impacted by HIV/AIDS in the 19 southern most counties of Illinois.
