Scouting for litter: Girl Scout Troop plans to clean up their county

UNION COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - One piece of litter at time, Girl Scout Troop 8597 in Union County, Illinois plans to clean up their community.
The Girl Scout “That’s Trash” county-wide clean up will be held Saturday, March 23 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Volunteers wishing to help the troop pick up litter is asked to meet at the Union County Courthouse, in Jonesboro, at 8 a.m.
Gloves, vests, trash bags, lunch and water will be provided for volunteers.
Before the troop and volunteers head out to their locations, there will be an opening ceremony and a moment of silence to remember the four Girl Scouts killed in Wisconsin picking up litter last year.
The Girl Scout Troop is holding the clean-up event to help the members earn their Silver Award, which is reportedly the second highest award a Girl Scout can earn.
Once all the litter is collected, for this one-day event, it will be disposed in special dumpsters at Anna City Hall or the Union County Courthouse.
Also, recyclables collected will be dropped off into designated recycle bins at Choate recycling center or the Union County Courthouse.
