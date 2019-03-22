One dead, two hospitalized after vehicle crash in White Co., IL

According to Illinois State Police, 43-year-old Ricky M. Michl, Jr., of Albion, Illinois, was westbound on Illinois Route 141 and stopped at the intersection of White County Road 1200E. 64-year-old Keith L. Gibson, of Evansville, Illinois, was also westbound on Route 141 and said he did not realize that Michl had stopped. He was unable to stop in time before hitting the rear of Michl’s car.