One dead, two hospitalized after vehicle crash in White Co., IL

WHITE COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - One man is dead and two people were hospitalized after a two vehicle crash on Friday, March 22.
According to Illinois State Police, 43-year-old Ricky M. Michl, Jr., of Albion, Illinois, was westbound on Illinois Route 141 and stopped at the intersection of White County Road 1200E. 64-year-old Keith L. Gibson, of Evansville, Illinois, was also westbound on Route 141 and said he did not realize that Michl had stopped. He was unable to stop in time before hitting the rear of Michl’s car.
Michl was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Gibson and his passenger were transported by ambulance to a regional hospital for injuries.
Gibson was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
The Illinois State Police, White County Sheriff’s Department, New Haven Fire Department, Ridgway Fire Department, White County Ambulance Service, Vernelle’s Towing, Cherry Street Automotive all assisted at the scene.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.