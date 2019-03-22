Old Cape Girardeau Police Department building for sale

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A new investment opportunity opens up in downtown Cape Girardeau.
The city is selling the former police station on South Sprigg Street.
The city is now accepting bids to purchase the more than 16,000 square foot police station and the 1.8 acre lot it’s on.
It's been vacant for more than a year now and this neighborhood thinks it time for a change.
The brick structure was erected in 1975 had several renovations.
The city property also includes paved sidewalks, a large parking lot and a single-family home which was used for storage space.
All together it was appraised for $376,000 in late 2018.
Steven Majeed owns SEMO Gas, which is a block away from the old police station.
He thinks it could repurposed into office space, a homeless shelter or even student housing.
The modular building next to the police station will be removed and is not part of the sale.
Interested parties have until 10 a.m. On Tuesday, March 26 to turn in their bids to City Hall.
