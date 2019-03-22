MO governor visits with Heartland correctional center staff

“Our efforts to restructure state government is driven by this administration’s dedication to finding efficiencies wherever we can,” Governor Parson said. “While restructuring is important for the people of Missouri, I also want to be very clear that the problem is not our state workforce. As a former law enforcement officer, I understand and appreciate the value and challenges our correctional workers face. These are important discussions as we work to build a more efficient government, improve accountability, and provide quality customer service.”