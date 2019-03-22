MO governor visits with Heartland correctional center staff

CHARLESTON, MO (KFVS) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson visited correctional centers in Farmington, Bonne Terre and Charleston, Mo. on Friday, March 22.
Parson talked with staff on restructuring state government and proposed changes on safety and to improve conditions for workers.
“Our efforts to restructure state government is driven by this administration’s dedication to finding efficiencies wherever we can,” Governor Parson said. “While restructuring is important for the people of Missouri, I also want to be very clear that the problem is not our state workforce. As a former law enforcement officer, I understand and appreciate the value and challenges our correctional workers face. These are important discussions as we work to build a more efficient government, improve accountability, and provide quality customer service.”
Missouri had the eighth-highest incarceration rate in the U.S. in mid-2017.
