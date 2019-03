“Marie Oliver is the Betsy Ross of Missouri,” said SEMO Historian Dr. Joel Rhodes when interviewed in 2013 during the flag’s centennial. “She thought it would be a good idea for the state have one so she took it upon herself to do research and put some hard work into it. Then it took several years for the flag to be adopted by the State of Missouri and finally on March 22, 1913 the flag became the official flag of Missouri.”