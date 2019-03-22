McCracken Co. “STORM TEAM” to fight drugs

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department has a new program to fight and prevent illegal drug activity in the county.
Sheriff Matt Carter has enacted what is called the “STORM TEAM.”
It stands for: Sheriff, Taking, Proactive, Criminal, Enforcement, To Ensure, A safer, McCracken County.
Deputies will be on special assignments to fight drug and crime activity.
“If you are committing other crimes that endanger or interfere with the law-abiding citizens of McCracken County, you too should take heed,” said Carter.
Carter says there was a 48 percent in drug arrests in 2018.
