Man facing murder charge in New Madrid Co. rest area shooting

NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - An arrest has been made in the murder of a woman at a New Madrid County rest area.
According to the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Eliot D. Bonner, of St. Charles, Mo, is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm in the October 31, 2018 shooting of Monica Keenlance.
Bonner was taken into custody 14 days after the shooting in Marston, after carjacking and killing a woman in Texas, according to Sheriff Stevens. He was driving the same red SUV matching the description given by a witness.
He is currently being held at the McCulloch County Jail in Brady, Texas and is currently waiting to be extradited on the new charges.
Sheriff Stevens confirmed it was tip that led to Bonner’s charges.
A New Madrid County deputy and a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigator have traveled to Texas.
Officers are also conducting similar investigations in Ste. Genevieve and St. Louis, according to the sheriff.
Heartland News’ Kathy Sweeney reported on the mystery of Keenlance’s death in Heartland Unsolved.
