High speed police pursuit from Charleston to Sikeston, MO leads to arrest

CHARLESTON, MO (KFVS) - Police in Charleston, Missouri arrested a man they say led an officer on a chase from Charleston to Sikeston, Mo.
Police said 24-year-old D’Marius Ingram of Charleston was seen driving a vehicle on South Main St. around 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 21.
He has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting arrest and driving while revoked.
His bond has been set at $200,000 cash only. Additional charges are pending according to police.
According to the officer Ingram did not have a valid drivers license and he attempted to stop Ingram.
When Ingram did not stop, the officer followed him southbound onto Interstate 57.
During the pursuit, police said speeds exceeded 100 miles per hour. Ingram was seen throwing what is believed to be illegal drugs out the window during the pursuit according to police.
Ingram was chased onto Cole Street in Sikeston where he left the vehicle and fled on foot.
Police said Ingram was apprehended a short time later. A handgun was found at the time of his arrest.
Police said Ingram is a convicted felon and is currently being held in the Mississippi County Jail.
The Sikeston Department of Public Safety and the Miner Police Department assisted in this incident.
