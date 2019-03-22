Former Heartland sheriff indicted, state police investigating

HICKMAN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - An investigation is underway in Kentucky into the former Hickman County Sheriff.
According to Kentucky State Police officials, Detective Michael Robichaud presented an investigation into the former Sheriff Mark Green to the Hickman County Grand Jury on Thursday, March 21.
Mark Green, 50 of Mayfield, Ky, was indicted on one count of abuse of public trust, under $10,000 (a class “D” felony).
Police said the charges stem from an investigation into missing funds from an account that Green had access to while serving as sheriff.
A criminal summons was issued for Green to be arraigned in Hickman Court on April 4.
The investigation continues by Detective Robichaud. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.