First Alert Friday Outlook

Beautiful Friday underway, but unfortunately this is not a trend that will last through the entire weekend. Once again tonight the combination of clear skies and light winds will allow for some pretty cold temps: daybreak lows may be cold enough for some areas of frost once again. Saturday may start off nicely enough, but clouds will thicken up from west to east through the day…which will likely keep temps a bit cooler overall. And by late Saturday into Sunday morning scattered showers will begin to move in from west to east….and look to hang around through much of the day Sunday. Precip forecasts are running about ½” to 1” right now for our region. Certainly not needed, but hopefully not enough to seriously worsen river situation.