First Alert: Chilly start to a dry, sunny day

(KFVS) - It’s a chilly morning with temperatures in the upper 20s and 30s.
Lisa Michaels says to expect a light fog in our southern counties while our northern counties could see some light frost.
But, the sun will be out today helping temps reach the low 60s.
The dry conditions will continue into Saturday, but clouds increasing Saturday night into Sunday, which is looking to be the wetter day of the weekend.
Scattered showers will move in on Sunday and continue through Monday where there is a chance for thunderstorms during the morning. Temperatures look to be staying in the 50s and 60s into next week.
