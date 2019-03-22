Duckworth, Durbin announce $210K for strategic economic planning in southern Illinois

WASHINGTON D.C. (KFVS) - U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) announced $210,000 in federal funding to help create jobs and support economic development throughout southern Illinois on Friday, March 22.
The funding is provided by the Economic Development District Planning Program, a program within the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) that assists communities as they develop and implement plans to enhance their local economies.
The Greater Egypt Regional Planning and Development Commission, which serves Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Perry and Williamson counties, will receive $210,000.
The commission will use this funding to develop a Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) in coordination with the EDA.
