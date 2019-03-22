Duckworth, Durbin announce $210K for strategic economic planning in southern Illinois

U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) announced $210,000 in federal funding to help create jobs and support economic development throughout southern Illinois on Friday, March 22. (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
By Kaylie Ross | March 22, 2019 at 2:37 PM CDT - Updated March 22 at 2:37 PM

WASHINGTON D.C. (KFVS) - U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) announced $210,000 in federal funding to help create jobs and support economic development throughout southern Illinois on Friday, March 22.

The funding is provided by the Economic Development District Planning Program, a program within the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) that assists communities as they develop and implement plans to enhance their local economies.

“It’s important for local communities and business leaders to have access to the resources they need to create opportunities that drive economic development in southern Illinois. These investments will go a long way in helping revitalize parts of our state in need of an economic boost, and I will continue working closely with Senator Durbin to secure additional investments that strengthen local economies across our state.
Senator Tammy Duckworth

The Greater Egypt Regional Planning and Development Commission, which serves Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Perry and Williamson counties, will receive $210,000.

The commission will use this funding to develop a Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) in coordination with the EDA.

