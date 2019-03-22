Du Quoin H.S. teacher surprised with excellence in teaching award

DU QUOIN, IL (KFVS) - Golden Apple, a leading Illinois nonprofit committed to recognizing exemplary educators and developing future educators, surprised Rebecca McCrary, a high school Spanish teacher at Du Quoin High School on Friday, March 22.
She was awarded with the Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching. The annual award, which recognizes and honors outstanding teachers for their role in building a stronger, better-educated society, was presented to McCrary in front of students, family and school leadership.
Following a highly competitive process, the 2019 award recipients were selected from more than 550 nominations of high school teachers.
“The historic opportunity to bring the recognition of the Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Teaching to all of the schools and teachers in Illinois is thrilling and we are delighted to honor Rebecca McCrary this year,” said Alan Mather, President of Golden Apple.
McCrary’s passion for the Spanish language is infectious, according to her students. But her dedication to her students’ success is what makes them love her so much.
She is described by parents and colleagues as much more than a teacher - she is a mentor, a role model, a counselor and a coach to all of her students.
She earned her Masters Degree in History in 2017. She is the faculty sponsor of the National Honors Society.
