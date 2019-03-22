Deputies seize money, drugs from man during traffic stop

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A Paducah, Kentucky man was arrested on Friday, March 22 on drug charges according to deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department.
According to officials, a traffic stop around 12:40 a.m. led to the arrest of 29-year-old Edward Mitman.
Mitman faces the following charges:
- Operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs .08 – 2nd offense
- Failure of owner to maintain required insurance 1st offense
- Driving DUI suspended license – 2nd offense
- Trafficking in controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
- Drug paraphernalia – buy/possessTrafficking in marijuana (less than 8 oz) 1st offense
Officials said they stopped a 2008, Chrysler SUV, for traffic violations, in the 6100 block of Old Mayfield Road. Mitman was operating the vehicle under the influence of intoxicants according to deputies.
Deputies said they searched the vehicle and found 49 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, items of drug paraphernalia and $328 which is believed to be proceeds of illegal drugs sales.
Mitman was arrested and lodged in McCracken County Regional Jail.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.