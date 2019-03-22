Cool Morning, but Sunny & Warm Afternoon

A clear and chilly morning with temperatures in the upper 20s and 30s. Light fog is possible in our southern counties while our northern counties could see some light frost. Temperatures will warm up quickly with lots of sunshine today helping us out! We will reach the low 60s which is slightly above average for this time of year.
The dry conditions will continue into Saturday, but clouds increasing Saturday night into Sunday, which is looking to be the wetter day of the weekend. Scattered showers will move in on Sunday and continue through Monday where there is a chance for thunderstorms during the morning. Temperatures look to be staying in the 50s and 60s into next week.
-Lisa
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.