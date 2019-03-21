Where to find Heartland News during the NCAA Tournament

March 21, 2019 at 8:05 AM CDT - Updated March 21 at 8:26 AM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

If you’d prefer to watch Heartland News over college basketball, you still can!

Here’s where to find Heartland News when the NCAA Tournament Games are on KFVS:

Thursday, March 21

Heartland News at 6 will air live on WQWQ (CLICK HERE to find WQWQ)

Heartland News at 10 will air live on WQWQ (CLICK HERE to find WQWQ) and will run on KFVS following basketball

Friday, March 22

Heartland News at 6 will air live on WQWQ (CLICK HERE to find WQWQ)

Heartland News at 10 will air live on WQWQ (CLICK HERE to find WQWQ) and will run on KFVS following basketball

The following newscasts have been pre-empted due to CBS coverage of the NCAA Tournament:

  • Heartland News at Noon on Thursday, March 21
  • Heartland News at Noon on Friday, March 22
  • Heartland News at 6 on Saturday, March 23
  • Heartland News at 5 on Sunday, March 24

