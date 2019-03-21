Where to find Heartland News during the NCAA Tournament

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -
If you’d prefer to watch Heartland News over college basketball, you still can!
Here’s where to find Heartland News when the NCAA Tournament Games are on KFVS:
Heartland News at 10 will air live on WQWQ (CLICK HERE to find WQWQ) and will run on KFVS following basketball
The following newscasts have been pre-empted due to CBS coverage of the NCAA Tournament:
- Heartland News at Noon on Thursday, March 21
- Heartland News at Noon on Friday, March 22
- Heartland News at 6 on Saturday, March 23
- Heartland News at 5 on Sunday, March 24
