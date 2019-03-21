What you need to know for March 21

We have our next chance of rain on Sunday that will continue into Monday morning.
By Jasmine Adams | March 21, 2019 at 4:16 AM CDT - Updated March 21 at 4:16 AM

First Alert Forecast

Wednesday’s rain is causing today’s temperatures to be on the cool side.

Lisa Michaels says temperatures this morning are in the upper 30s to 40s. Low lying fog is likely, and it will be dense in areas.

Clouds are continuing to clear behind a cold front. However, this could impact our high temperatures today.

The further north you are, near Mount Vernon, lingering clouds will cause high temperatures to struggle to get into the low 50s.

The further south you are, more sun is expected allowing high temperatures to reach the mid and even upper 50s. We will stay dry today.

Clear skies tonight will lead to a cool evening and morning with lows in the 30s.

Friday is going to be a sunny and warm day with temperatures in the 60s.

The warmer temperatures will continue into the weekend. We have our next chance of rain on Sunday that will continue into Monday morning.

