What you need to know for March 21

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, March 21.
Wednesday’s rain is causing today’s temperatures to be on the cool side.
Lisa Michaels says temperatures this morning are in the upper 30s to 40s. Low lying fog is likely, and it will be dense in areas.
Clouds are continuing to clear behind a cold front. However, this could impact our high temperatures today.
The further north you are, near Mount Vernon, lingering clouds will cause high temperatures to struggle to get into the low 50s.
The further south you are, more sun is expected allowing high temperatures to reach the mid and even upper 50s. We will stay dry today.
Clear skies tonight will lead to a cool evening and morning with lows in the 30s.
Friday is going to be a sunny and warm day with temperatures in the 60s.
The warmer temperatures will continue into the weekend. We have our next chance of rain on Sunday that will continue into Monday morning.
- A former concrete shop went up in flames in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Wednesday.
- Sixty four college basketball teams begin the chase for a championship this week.
- A new poll suggests downstate Illinois residents mostly disapprove of Governor Pritzker job performance.
- Police in southern Illinois are investigating an alleged armed robbery that happened in Du Quoin.
A Florida minor league baseball team is holding a ‘Florida Man Night.'
North Carolina’s Henri the English bulldog has been named the new Cadbury bunny.
