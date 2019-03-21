VA holds town hall in Mt. Vernon, IL

MT. VERNON, IL (KFVS) - The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs held a town hall in southern Illinois to discuss the VA health care system.
The town hall was at the American Legion Post 141 in Mount Vernon.
The town hall is was held to allow feedback from veterans, their families and other beneficiaries of the health care system.
Veterans Affairs is the government’s second-largest department, responsible for nine million military veterans in more than 1,700 government-run health facilities.
Many issues in the department will be addressed, including the VA Mission Act of 2018 designed to improve veteran access to VA health care.
Veterans who are not enrolled in VA health care are also encouraged to attend. VA representatives provided on the spot enrollment.
The VA holds a town hall once a month and encourages all veterans to attend.
Jerome Tobin, a veteran of the Air Force had a few things he wanted to touch on during the town hall.
He says that the VA in Marion has an instructor for a Tai Chi but not one in Mount Vernon.
“Maybe get a bigger facility here because I think the facility is to small here in Mount Vernon,” Tobin said. “I’m trying to push for an exercise program where they teach Tai Chi, its a hard exercise. Older people can do it, its not the top of exercise that is that strenuous."
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.