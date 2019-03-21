14th IL squad car hit this year, crash sends Trooper to hospital

COLLINSVILLE, IL (KFVS) - According to Illinois State Police officials in District 11, for the fourteenth time this year in Illinois a squad car was hit on the interstate.
Commander William Guard announced that the car was hit as a result of a Scott’s Law violation.
Guard said on Wednesday, March 20 around 10:54 p.m. an ISP trooper was hit while assisting in the investigation of a traffic crash on Interstate 55 northbound at milepost 9.4 in St. Clair County.
According to Guard, the crash was reported at 10:29 p.m. It involved a vehicle that left the road and hit a light pole.
The pole fell across the lanes of traffic causing seven additional vehicles to hit the downed pole before Troopers arrived, Guard said.
Troopers finally arrived around 10: 39 p.m. to stop traffic and move vehicle around the downed pole.
Guard said around 10:42 p.m. a third ISP squad car arrived and the Trooper positioned himself further back from the scene to get approaching vehicles to slow down.
The Trooper was on foot outside of his marked squad car with lights activated. Guard said he and his car were hit by a passing truck tractor, semi-trailer combination.
The trooper sustained serious, but stable injuries according to Guard. He was taken to an area hospital by ambulance.
The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit and Zone 6 Investigations are continuing the investigation into this incident. No additional information will be released at this time.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.