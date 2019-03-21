Suspect in custody after alleged armed robbery in Du Quoin

DU QUOIN, IL (KFVS) - Police in southern Illinois are investigating an alleged armed robbery that happened in Du Quoin, Illinois.
According to Du Quoin police dispatch an incident did happen sometime on Wednesday, March 20. The chief was unavailable for comment at this time.
According to a Facebook post by Sesser Police, around 4:42 p.m. police found a vehicle believed to have been involved in an armed robbery in Du Quoin.
The vehicle sped away from a Sesser officer and was last seen at 4:50 p.m. A number of police agencies tried to find the vehicle.
Later the suspect was detained in Centrailia, Illinois by police. Du Quoin officers were going to pick up the suspect.
