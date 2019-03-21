Southern IL counties receive $210K economic development, job creation grant

WASHINGTON (KFVS) - Southern Illinois counties will get a $210,000 economic development grant to support capitol investment and job creation in the region.
According to Rep. Mike Bost the grant comes from the Economic Development Administration and is for the Greater Egypt Regional Planning and Development Commission in Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Perry and Williamson counties.
“I have long supported Greater Egypt’s mission to create economic stability and spur job growth in Southern Illinois and the surrounding region,” said Bost. “Targeted investments like these have helped to create and sustain thousands of jobs in the region. I look forward to continue working with Greater Egypt to build public-private partnerships and encourage economic development and job creation in Southern Illinois.”
Greater Egypt provides the following for the counties: Water quality management planning, local government services, technical assistance, and provides administrative services for local, state, and Federal programs such as: Economic Development Administration grants, Delta Regional Authority grants, Community Development Block Grant, Enterprise Zone, and the Southern Illinois Metropolitan Planning Organization.
