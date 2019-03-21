Sheriff’s deputy arrests man on drug charges

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A MArshall County, Kentucky deputy arrested a man on March 20 on several drug charges.
Officials said a deputy was traveling behind a vehicle on Gilbertsville Highway. That vehicle pulled into an address where the deputy was also going to attempt a warrant service.
According to the deputy, he made contact with a male that got out of the vehicle who was later identified as Douglas Hargrove.
According to the deputy, Hargrove was placed under arrest and charged with first-offense, DUI, first-offense, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.
The deputy said Hargrove became nervous while in contact with the deputy and appeared to be under the influence of some type of intoxicant. When the deputy asked for an ID a pipe was seen with Hargrove’s wallet when he pulled it out of his pocket.
