Man accused of holding knife to woman’s throat, hitting her with hammer

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - A man was charged with assault on Thursday, March 21 after allegedly holding a knife to a woman’s throat and hitting her with a hammer.
According to police, it happened on Trimble Street in Paducah, Ky.
Jhah A. Rizen (a.k.a. Jonathan Young), 44, faces charges of charges of second-degree assault, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, tampering with physical evidence and second-degree terroristic threatening.
Police say Rizen refused to let a woman leave the home after reportedly assaulting her, threatening to kill her, and holding a knife to her throat. He also reportedly hit the woman in the face with a hammer.
The woman was able to escape around 3 a.m. Police say she had a bruised and swollen face and lost several teeth during the alleged assault. She told officers her cell phone was smashed to prevent her to call for help.
After searching the home, detectives found a hammer, a number of knives and a tooth.
Police say they saw Rizen throwing items into a dumpster behind the home. Detectives say they found a broken cell phone in the dumpster that is believed to belong to the victim.
Rizen has prior convictions for first-degree assault, second-degree assault, theft, burglary, first-degree wanton endangerment, unlawful imprisonment and possession of stolen explosives.
He was released on parole from a 40-year prison sentence in October 2017 and placed at Keeton Corrections halfway house in Paducah.
Rizen was released from the halfway house in January 2018.
He was booked into the McCracken County Jail.
