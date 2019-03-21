Patriots owner wants prostitution video blocked from public

But attorneys representing other defendants told the AP their clients will not accept the offer because it is much tougher than what is offered in other Palm Beach County solicitation cases. They say previous clients who accepted diversion were rarely required to concede guilt or appear in court, and were able to negotiate the size of fines and hours of community service. They have pointed to cases where men paid $300 or less in fines and court costs, and agreed to just 25 hours of community service.