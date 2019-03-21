New bars in Cape Girardeau prepare for March Madness

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - 64 college basketball teams begin the chase for a championship this week. While only one team can cut down the nets, multiple local businesses are hoping the tournament brings in big bucks.
This will be the first March Madness for a few new bars in Cape Girardeau and they are trying to establish themselves as a go to place to watch the rest of the tournament.
“This is an exciting time of year and we’ve been really planning for this for a couple of weeks,” said Cindy Gannon who represents Dogwood Social House.
Since the first round of games starts at 11 a.m. Thursday and Friday, the entertainment center is opening their doors at the same time instead.
“With those additional hours yes were are going to have bring in additional staff to make sure that we can accommodate all of our customers,” Gannon said.
Part of customizing the experience is making sure you can make multiple games at once, and Gannon says they have one large screen that can show five games at one time.
Bonnie Menz co-owns 21 Taps. The new pub in Downtown Cape is also opening early and have made sure they are stocked to the rim in terms of food and drink.
“We’ll have the games on all day, all night," Menz said. "We want to make sure our customers are happy and they are watching the game that they want to watch.”
Dogwood is also handing out brackets to customers who can win a free basketball hoop, and they are also encouraging their staff to follow the tournament.
“That is what is going to make it fun i think the conversations people are going to have and the servers will be engaged in whos is rooting for what team, and if their team is going to win," Gannon said. "So there will be a little rivalry between people, you know who’s team is going to win but again just a fun, family friendly atmosphere.”
Whats make March Madness different compared to the Super Bowl, is the chance for repeat customers.
Menz says her goal is to make a great first impression so people come back for the next game.
“Definitely getting excited about it because i’m hoping we are going to get a ton of people in who are going to watch all of the games," Menz said. “When you’re around other people you can talk about the game. It’s more fun with some friendly competition.”
