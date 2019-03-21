Governor Parson declares State of Emergency in Missouri due to flooding

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson declared a state of emergency in Missouri in response to the worsening conditions along the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers.
Governor Parson also activated the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan, which allows state agencies to coordinate directly with local jurisdictions.
Earlier today, Parson signed Executive Order 19-05 making the emergency declaration official.
Governor Parson reminds Missourians to always be careful around flooded areas and understand the risks floodwater poses:
· Standing water can carry infectious diseases and hide hazards, including road damage, glass, and sewage.
· Storm drains can create an extremely dangerous situation for anyone caught in the current.
· Avoid walking through floodwater and keep children from playing in it.
· Never attempt to drive over flooded roads.
