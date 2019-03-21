Governor Parson declares State of Emergency in Missouri due to flooding

Governor Parson declares State of Emergency in Missouri due to flooding
Governor Mike Parson declared a state of emergency in Missouri in response to the worsening conditions along the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers. (Source: cNews)
By Kaylie Ross | March 21, 2019 at 2:51 PM CDT - Updated March 21 at 2:55 PM

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson declared a state of emergency in Missouri in response to the worsening conditions along the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers.

Governor Parson also activated the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan, which allows state agencies to coordinate directly with local jurisdictions.

Earlier today, Parson signed Executive Order 19-05 making the emergency declaration official.

The rising floodwaters are affecting more Missouri communities and farms, closing more roads and threatening levees, water treatment plants and other critical infrastructure. We will continue to work closely with our local partners to assess needs and provide resources to help as Missourians continue this flood fight and as we work to assist one another.
Governor Parson

Governor Parson reminds Missourians to always be careful around flooded areas and understand the risks floodwater poses:

· Standing water can carry infectious diseases and hide hazards, including road damage, glass, and sewage.

· Storm drains can create an extremely dangerous situation for anyone caught in the current.

· Avoid walking through floodwater and keep children from playing in it.

· Never attempt to drive over flooded roads.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.